Letter: Schumer-Manchin's Inflation Reduction Act

Analysis by several non-partisan groups such as the Tax Foundation Policy Research Center (TFPRC), Penn Warton Budget Model and the Joint Committee on Taxes (JCT), have deemed the Manchin-Schumer Inflation Reduction Act, drafted behind closed doors, to have serious problems. It places a 15% tax on large corporations' public earnings income. Manchin had previously rejected that saying it would reduce economic growth and worsen inflation. The TFPRC estimates 27,000 jobs will be lost and lower wages. Penn Warton projected the Act would not reduce inflation and would lead to higher short term deficits and higher inflation. The JCT projected it would raise taxes on almost all income tax brackets, especially lower income folks. The Act spends tax payer money on reducing cows' methane gas emissions, aka farts. Nothing included for reducing human methane gas emissions. It places taxes on imported oil, natural gas and on domestic mining of coal, all likely to be passed on to consumers in higher prices for gasoline, natural gas heating and electricity.