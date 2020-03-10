Letter: Schumer’s choice of wording regarding USSC was unfortunate.
View Comments

Letter: Schumer’s choice of wording regarding USSC was unfortunate.

Re: the March 6 article "Schumer apologizes for 'words I used' to criticize justices."

Chuck Schumer certainly could and should have chosen his words more carefully especially given today’s hyper partisan atmosphere. I do find republicans faux rage disingenuous considering the presidents non stop elementary school yard taunts to everyone who disagrees with him. After all it’s not like Schumer mused that maybe second amendment die hards could stop them, perhaps slamming their heads into doors or even body slamming them.

Mark King

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Education/vouchers

Our Arizona Legislature is at it again! In the 2018 election, Arizona voters put a stop to the expansion of the ESA (Empowerment Scholarship A…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News