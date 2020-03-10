Letter: Schumer’s choice of wording regarding USSC was unfortunate.

Re: the March 6 article "Schumer apologizes for 'words I used' to criticize justices."
Chuck Schumer certainly could and should have chosen his words more carefully especially given today’s hyper partisan atmosphere. I do find republicans faux rage disingenuous considering the presidents non stop elementary school yard taunts to everyone who disagrees with him. After all it’s not like Schumer mused that maybe second amendment die hards could stop them, perhaps slamming their heads into doors or even body slamming them.
Mark King
Northwest side
