Letter: Science and politics
"Republicans' faith in science is falling" and "people would rather put urine or cleaning chemicals in their body" per polling on this issue. They didn't mention that even a president suggested the same as an answer. Now you throw in civil rights, QAnon, conspiracies, white supremacist groups and taking books and people out of education because they may hear a truth they don't want to hear and you can see how errant this party has become. Conservatives and liberals have legitimate stances that should be argued and decided but not through denying science or education or the rights of others. This all reminds me of those stories of families that refuse medical help for their child who, as a result, ends up dying. I believe this is more attributable to politics than most let on. Oh! The tragic results for such cognitive dissonance! How often do we see that story now "I wish I'd gotten the vaccine" as they lay dying?

Richard Broderick

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

