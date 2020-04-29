Letter: Science and Religion

Re: the April 21 article "Nonbelievers find their own comfort in this crisis."
The article on April 21st suggesting that scientists too can find comfort during the Covid epidemic rings true; as does Mr. Anderson's follow up that faith and science are not mutually exclusive. The beauty of the universe itself speaks volumes. I'm not so sure what volumes of scripture offer other than self contradictory statements and ancient superstitions. Still, fact based faith can tell us much.
Frederick Mueller
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
