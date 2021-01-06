Letter: Science changes

People like Marco Rubio seek to discredit Fauci because his recommendations have changed. I was an ICU RN and manager for over 30 years. We constantly changed how we treated patients as scientific data emerged. Things aren't static. As we learned, we adapted to best practice. I doubt Rubio would want blood letting and procedures that are out dated to continue. Vaccines and antibiotics saved untold lives. I did notice he,Pence and others who downplayed the virus are rolling up their sleeves to get vaccinated. If you were passing off covid as nothing you should be last to be innoculated.
Craig Miller
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.