 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Science changes
View Comments

Letter: Science changes

People like Marco Rubio seek to discredit Fauci because his recommendations have changed. I was an ICU RN and manager for over 30 years. We constantly changed how we treated patients as scientific data emerged. Things aren't static. As we learned, we adapted to best practice. I doubt Rubio would want blood letting and procedures that are out dated to continue. Vaccines and antibiotics saved untold lives. I did notice he,Pence and others who downplayed the virus are rolling up their sleeves to get vaccinated. If you were passing off covid as nothing you should be last to be innoculated.

Craig Miller

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Bill Walton

I just KNOW that 2021 is going to be a better year....the first POSITIVE thing will be the LACK of Bill Walton! I don't see him scheduled to '…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Lies

Barack Obama was not born in Kenya, nor did he bug Trump Towers. Hillary Clinton is not running a child sex slave ring. Our generals know more…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News