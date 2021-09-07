Letter: SCOTUS 5 bring back slavery

The Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, decided not to set aside the anti-abortion laws passed by Texas. Some of the provisions of the Texas laws include private citizens are allowed to sue abortion providers and, per the Arizona Daily Star “anyone involved in facilitating abortions … include anyone who drives a woman to a clinic to get an abortion.” Also, anyone who successfully sues another person would be entitled to at least $10,000.”
The Fugitive Slave Act of 1793 and 1850 set up a system of bounty on fugitive slaves so the Southern states could have their slaves returned to them. The 1793 Act set up a $500 penalty on any person who helped harbor or conceal escapees. The 1850 Act increased the penalty for interfering with the rendition process to $1000 and 6 months in jail.
Texas uses carrots instead of sticks to compel women into slavery because of their wombs. And the five members of the Supreme Court who allow this have brought back slavery.
Matt Somers
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.