 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: SCOTUS 5 bring back slavery
View Comments

Letter: SCOTUS 5 bring back slavery

  • Comments

The Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, decided not to set aside the anti-abortion laws passed by Texas. Some of the provisions of the Texas laws include private citizens are allowed to sue abortion providers and, per the Arizona Daily Star “anyone involved in facilitating abortions … include anyone who drives a woman to a clinic to get an abortion.” Also, anyone who successfully sues another person would be entitled to at least $10,000.”

The Fugitive Slave Act of 1793 and 1850 set up a system of bounty on fugitive slaves so the Southern states could have their slaves returned to them. The 1793 Act set up a $500 penalty on any person who helped harbor or conceal escapees. The 1850 Act increased the penalty for interfering with the rendition process to $1000 and 6 months in jail.

Texas uses carrots instead of sticks to compel women into slavery because of their wombs. And the five members of the Supreme Court who allow this have brought back slavery.

Matt Somers

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Bishop Weisenburger

Congratulations to Bishop Weisenburger for finally stepping up to actually aid in the fight against COVID-19. I applaud his action in denying …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News