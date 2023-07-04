SCOTUS has deemed illegal the practice of colleges and universities using race as a determinate in admissions, saying that the practice violates the 14th Amendment's "equal protection" clause. The case stemmed from an Asian guy who had a perfect SAT score and was denied admission into Harvard University. I hope this decision transfers over to the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) practices that have been implemented nationwide by leftist Democrats. I believe that DEI is also inherently discriminatory against white males. My hope is that some white guy, who has been denied employment because of DEI, files civil suit in federal court that ultimately goes to SCOTUS for a similar decision. I have no doubt however, that leftist run colleges and universities will circumvent or outright ignore SCOTUS' decision. After all, that is how leftists operate. I expect orchestrated illegal protests again in front of SCOTUS Justices' homes as occurred after their ROE v Wade decision, where nobody was federally prosecuted. I expect leftist ProPublica to attack more conservative Justices.