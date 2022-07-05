Letter: SCOTUS discriminated against Jews and others

We live in a country founded on religious freedom, where, theoretically, Jews can live without fear.

For 5,782 years, Judaism has viewed life as a beginning, as the Bible dictates, at birth rather than at conception. Therefore, Judaism has held that access to abortion is "a religious obligation." The pregnant mother's life must always precede over the fetus's potential life.

Rabbis insist that the procedure is not just "permitted" in Judaism, but religiously "required" according to Jewish law, for the physical and emotional well-being of the mother. Abortion is a Jewish value.

The Radical Christian Supreme Court fundamentally abridged the religious freedom of American Jews. Last week, they compromised religious freedom, as guaranteed in the Constitution. Not once, but three times.

Tax-payer dollars can now go to religious schools. A Christian public school teacher can openly pray out loud in a football stadium (or a classroom). How about a Muslim? And the evangelical-created Roe decision by hypocrites who have probably used Roe in their lifetimes.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

