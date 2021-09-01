Letter: SCOTUS Eviction Decision

As Supreme Court decisions go, striking down the CDC’s nationwide eviction moratorium was a slam duck. The court said that constitutional power does not belong to the virus docs in a regulatory agency but rather to Congress, and if legislators want a time-out on evictions, they must authorize it; then if our president agrees, no problem.
The decision was 6-3 and we all know that the three dissenters are the court’s social justice warriors who believe that they are anointed to ignore our Constitution and legislate from the bench.
The political left has responded to the decision in typical fashion by eschewing the legislation track to address their grievances, and rather choosing to pack the court with more foot soldiers.
Very sad.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.