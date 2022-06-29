 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: SCOTUS Foreshadowing

Recently, the extreme court overruled a 50 year old law allowing a woman to have control over her own body. Alioto spearheaded this action. His flawed reasoning was that the Roe v. Wade is not anchored in the text of the constitution.

The conservative 6-3 majority went against the tide on this one with 2/3rds of Americans wanting the law to remain.

The robed scholars struck down a 108 year old New York law limiting who can obtain a license to carry a concealed weapon. New York's governor Hochul said "This isn't just reckless, it's reprehensible. It's not what New Yorkers want."

In a separate statement, Clarence Thomas suggested that the court will be revisiting access to contraceptives, LGBTQ rights and same sex marriage. Curiously, he stopped short of revisiting mixed marriages?

These two judgements demonstrate an ominous warning of the way the future judicial needle is pointing!!

Rex Witherspoon

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

