The U.S. Supreme Court needs to address the perception of its legitimacy should they vacate abortion rights decisions.

Clearly the novel finding in the court this time is not the arguments but between the ears.

Perhaps they could address the use of the phrase "settled law", popular during the latest round of interviews, and include something on personal integrity which appears lacking among a few of them.

Richard Eaton

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

