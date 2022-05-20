Letter: SCOTUS never has been a neutral body

As Jamie Raskin pointed out, and The Hightower Lowdown shows, except for about 4 decades, starting with the Warren court, SCOTUS has never been "The Peoples' Court". It has always been ultra conservative, serving 'protectors of wealth, property, privilege, and the corporate order'. In the 1800's it not only protected slavery but encouraged it. It has always found against racial minorities and unions. It ended Roosevelt's efforts to end the depression. Alito has said that abortion is not in the Constitution. Neither are corporations as persons. Neither does it allow anyone who wants to to own a gun. These and hundreds of other non-mentioned matters have been put there by the likes of Alito (who reminds me of Himmler). Does no one wonder the big deal given to a nominee's political beliefs, that they're more important than legal skills? Which are a PR fraud to prettify rather bad biases, which nominees lie about. Anyway, law seldom figures in SCOTUS' mandates. Senators posture, then confirm nominees. Senators betray their voters.