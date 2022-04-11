Letter: SCOTUS Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

The GOP members of US Senate on the Judiciary Committee are a disgrace to the country, to their office, and to the SCOTUS confirmation process. Their pathetic attempts to smear the eminently qualified Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and distort her impeccable record is unconscionable and appalling. Jackson is one of the most qualified SCOTUS nominees ever to ever come before the Judiciary Committee. Her record speaks for itself and in is line with dozens of federal justices confirmed by these very same GOP hypocrites.