Letter: SCOTUS Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

The GOP members of US Senate on the Judiciary Committee are a disgrace to the country, to their office, and to the SCOTUS confirmation process. Their pathetic attempts to smear the eminently qualified Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and distort her impeccable record is unconscionable and appalling. Jackson is one of the most qualified SCOTUS nominees ever to ever come before the Judiciary Committee. Her record speaks for itself and in is line with dozens of federal justices confirmed by these very same GOP hypocrites.
Instead of trying to confirm a nominee that will help restore the tarnished reputation of a Supreme Court that has become hyper political, these Senators showboated for their base and grandstanded for the cameras. Shameful!
Supreme Court Justice Jackson will bring integrity, ethics, and fairness in all her decisions. And thank goodness her spouse never supported the mob attack on the US Capitol or advocated the overthrow a duly elected President along the lines of Justice Thomas’s wife.
Kathy Krucker
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.