Letter: SCOTUS Nominee

I listen with increasing incredulity to the attacks on President Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. Tucker Carlson, without blushing, is demanding to see her score from the Law School Admission Test, something he forgot to do with Gorsuch, Barrett or Kavanaugh. Hmm… wonder why? (By the way, the LSAT measures your chances for success in law school, not what you do while in law school). Other GOP stalwarts are claiming the she is an affirmative action choice, one that hardly measures up to all the white judges around the country. This despite the fact that she graduated from Harvard Law School cum laude and was editor of the Harvard Law Review. Others claim that this is an attempt tilt the Court to the left, ignoring the fact that tilting the Court had its champion in our former President. Although I am sure it will be messy, she will be confirmed as the first black woman to have a seat on the Supreme Court.
Rick Smith
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.