Letter: SCOTUS Republicans are part of the problem
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, created in 1970, provided rules and regulations for the workplace to protect the health of employees of a company, as well as the public. OSHA has saved many lives and protected the people.

As COVID-19 became a pandemic, OSHA moved to protect workers in industries across the gamut, from meat and produce packing to toy manufacturers, mandating masks and vaccines. Those opposed to the fictitious “government overreach” and “communism,” protested.

This headed to the Republican Supreme Court which proceeded to agree with the fascists and decided OSHA could not create a workplace law, which in the words and concurrence of Neil Gorsuch, would regulate not just what happens inside the workplace but induce individuals to undertake a medical procedure that affects their lives outside the workplace.

Gorsuch also admitted that he, Justices Thomas and Alito were “fierce opponents of the scuttled plan.”

Thus, OSHA could not act to protect employees in stopping a workplace pandemic because it would also protect them at home.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

