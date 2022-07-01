Letter: SCOTUS rulings

I am thoroughly confused. On the same day that the US Supreme Court ruled to take away the right of a state to regulate the proliferation of concealed weapons, it ruled that a state can create law governing the rights of women to control their own bodies. At best it shows inconsistency, however, I believe it demonstrates a lack of judgement that we citizens count on from what used to be the hallmark of our judiciary. Sad that politics has corrupted the previously prestigious body.