Letter: SCOTUS rulings

I am thoroughly confused. On the same day that the US Supreme Court ruled to take away the right of a state to regulate the proliferation of concealed weapons, it ruled that a state can create law governing the rights of women to control their own bodies. At best it shows inconsistency, however, I believe it demonstrates a lack of judgement that we citizens count on from what used to be the hallmark of our judiciary. Sad that politics has corrupted the previously prestigious body.
Morton Cederbaum
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.