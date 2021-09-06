 Skip to main content
Letter: SCOTUS' silence is deafening
Letter: SCOTUS' silence is deafening

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to overrule a Texas ban on abortions. The controversial decision makes illegal, any abortion performed after 6 weeks of pregnancy. Close to 90% of abortions take place AFTER 6 weeks and most are unrecognizable at that early date. This verdict is not startling, given the current makeup of the black robed legal scholars, tilted 6 to 3 to the right.

The "righteous right" sees mask mandates as an encroachment on one of their precious freedoms, the right to chose. Is it not a striking contradiction then, to not honor a women's right to chose another personal choice, the right to control what happens to her own body?

The end result of this legislation will not be distributed evenly. Impoverished women will be disproportionally affected.

States with Republican governors will be quick to seize this as a precedent springboard to turn back the clock 50 years.

Rex Witherspoon

SaddleBrooke

