Letter: SCOTUS = Taliban?

The leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court of the U.S. in the Roe v. Wade case appears to be a thorough trashing of the reproductive rights of women. Further, it is feared additional rights presently enjoyed by all of us under the "privacy" construction of the Constitution and Bill of Rights will also be falling like dominoes.

Is it a strange coincidence that it is being reported that the Taliban has instituted its own severe restrictions on women in Afghanistan, regarding clothing worn and travel outside the home? Are our Justices in a downhill race with the Taliban leaders? It doesn't seem that one could feel free in either country, or proud of those in charge.

David Bull

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

