 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: SCOTUS vacancy after Ginsberg's death
View Comments

Letter: SCOTUS vacancy after Ginsberg's death

SCOTUS Justice Ruth Ginsberg was a liberal icon. She battled bravely against cancer and furthered the rights of women. But, she politicized the court with her public criticisms of President Trump. Senate Majority Leader McConnell (R-KY) intends to constitutionally proceed with filling her vacancy and Trump agrees. McConnell previously said that in a presidential election year, an open SCOTUS vacancy should not be filled ONLY if different parties held the Senate vs the White House. His comments are being distorted by Democrats. Now Democrats, if they gain the majority, are threatening to eliminate the Senate Filibuster rule, in place since 1917, from a 60 vote to a mere 51 votes to pass legislation and increase the number of SCOTUS seats, not done since 1866, packing the court with leftists. They had already intimated eliminating the Filibuster prior to Ginsberg's death. If the tables were turned, I can guarantee that Democrats would do the same thing in trying to get a SCOTUS appointed before the election. They are disingenuous hypocrites!

Teddy Francisco

Three Points

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A Choice

To all those voters who have moved to Arizona from a state run by Democrats because you were fed up with the taxes, entitlement programs, crim…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Mark Kelly

What have I learned about Mark Kelly? I learned that he listens to all experts and draws his own conclusions. He is an independent thinker. Th…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News