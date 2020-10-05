Letter: SCOTUS vacancy after Ginsberg's death

SCOTUS Justice Ruth Ginsberg was a liberal icon. She battled bravely against cancer and furthered the rights of women. But, she politicized the court with her public criticisms of President Trump. Senate Majority Leader McConnell (R-KY) intends to constitutionally proceed with filling her vacancy and Trump agrees. McConnell previously said that in a presidential election year, an open SCOTUS vacancy should not be filled ONLY if different parties held the Senate vs the White House. His comments are being distorted by Democrats. Now Democrats, if they gain the majority, are threatening to eliminate the Senate Filibuster rule, in place since 1917, from a 60 vote to a mere 51 votes to pass legislation and increase the number of SCOTUS seats, not done since 1866, packing the court with leftists. They had already intimated eliminating the Filibuster prior to Ginsberg's death. If the tables were turned, I can guarantee that Democrats would do the same thing in trying to get a SCOTUS appointed before the election. They are disingenuous hypocrites!
Teddy Francisco
Three Points
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!