Letter: SCOTUS

SCOTUS, WHY IS NOTHING DONE

Our courts should not have any say in national and personal healthcare matters. This should be left up to doctors, their patients and scientists to say what is mandated for the nationwide health of the people. Our last three Supreme Court judges all flagrantly lied about their views on Roe vs. Wade at their confirmation hearings. Why has no one called for an impeachment hearing about this? The people’s majority must demand it. Extremist and religious views have no place in our health care or government.

Hal Brown

East Side

Hal Brown

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

