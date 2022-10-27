Letter: SCOTUS

Obviously any of 45's nominated and appointed Supreme Court Justices will recuse themselves from any of the illegally possessed classified documents arguments that may be addressed by this august body. Even the appearance of a conflict of interest should be avoided at all costs. I have always had the utmost confidence in the Supreme Court and their apolitical bent. Please for the sake of our democracy keep the focus on the separation of powers among the branches of government.
John (Jay) Van Echo
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.