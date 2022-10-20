 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: SCOUS New Session

The Supreme Court with newly-seated Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has begun hearing oral arguments for the 2022/2023 session. Their docket contains far-reaching cases that may be decided in favor of conservative views. I like that but most Daily Star readers clearly don’t.

My earliest memories are of the 1950's Warren Court perhaps the most liberal SCOTUS in US history. Since then court has always leaned left and we conservatives were silent because that’s our constitutional system. Then Trump got three seats and now court decisions are leaked with impunity, justice's homes are targeted and their spouses subpoenaed, assassination attempts are downplayed and court packing is in play.

This is not my America.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

