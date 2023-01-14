 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Screaming babies on an airplane

To the author of the article on ignoring screaming babies on airplanes, along with all the other mothers trying to manage unhappy babies while on airplane flights, your comment does appear to miss the primary point, which is the resulting audio pain. To ignore an unhappy child's audio sound has been stated to exceed that of a jet engine. This level of audio pain is impossible to ignore. My suggestion to Mom is to bring along inexpensive ear plugs and offer them to your captive neighbors when your baby starts acting up. If the gesture is not accepted by some of your neighbors, at least Mom's effort will be appreciated for the thoughtful act it is.

Roger Ulrich

Northwest side

