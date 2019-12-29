Letter: Scrooge, SNAP, and Food Insecurity

Re: Marc Paulhus 12/24/19 editorial, “New SNAP rules ignore realities of food insecurity”. As current president of Citizens Asset Finance in Chicago, his family needed food stamps when he and his three brothers were growing up. He questions what his life would be like today if he hadn’t received that nourishment. He cites an academic study (demanded by Congress) that concludes SNAP improves health outcomes for both children and adults.
On Christmas Eve I watched the movie Scrooge. The ghost of the present warns us to “beware of ignorance and want”, but especially ignorance.
In April, 2020 more than 688,000 struggling Americans will be at risk of losing their SNAP benefits (food stamps) if they are able-bodied adults under 50 who don’t have children or other dependents and don’t meet specific work requirements.
How can one of the richest countries in the world have an arduous ruling that denies ANY individual food? Ignorance (ignoring) the “want” (needs) of the people, that’s how.
Stephanie Frederick, RN
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.