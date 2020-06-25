Letter: Seattle Autonomous Zone
View Comments

Letter: Seattle Autonomous Zone

The First Amendment to the Constitution of the U.S. states: "Congress shall make no law...abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble..." The six city block Autonomous Zone in Seattle, Washington was invaded and occupied. This not a peaceable assembly. Seattle Mayor, Jenny Durkan, said the occupying protesters were "patriots" and she's made no effort to take the Zone back. She should be recalled.

Douglas R. Holm

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News