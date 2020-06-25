Letter: Seattle Autonomous Zone

The First Amendment to the Constitution of the U.S. states: "Congress shall make no law...abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble..." The six city block Autonomous Zone in Seattle, Washington was invaded and occupied. This not a peaceable assembly. Seattle Mayor, Jenny Durkan, said the occupying protesters were "patriots" and she's made no effort to take the Zone back. She should be recalled.
Douglas R. Holm
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
