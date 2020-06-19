Letter: Seattle Insurrection

A group of armed protesters seized about 6 city blocks in Seattle with almost no coverage of the event by this newspaper. The Seattle Mayor calls them “patriots”. These “patriots” deny the rights of fellow citizens to pass thru this public area, they deny the rights of small business owners to make a living, they make the 500 or so residents that live there uneasy and they obstruct law enforcement by seizing a neighborhood police station. They now have taken over city hall and demand the Mayor resign. But wait the Governor calls out the National Guard. All is saved! Not exactly. The clueless Governor activated the National Guard not to protect the citizens from this armed insurrection but to process unemployment claims, turning the Guard into a clerical temp agency. Vote Biden and Democrat and this situation will be coming to a town near you.
Andrew Gullo
Three Points
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!