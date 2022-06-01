Letter: Second Amendment- “to protect America from tyranny.”

The awkwardly written Second Amendment radicals cling to is unequivocal. Our Founding Fathers agreed, the Second is intended to protect you from a tyrannical government, foreign or domestic. James Madison wrote.

'A well-regulated Militia' meant men, organized, well-trained, registered with authorities, to be called up in a State emergency, ruled and supervised, through a line of officers, for unanimity and coordination, monitored and regulated. Brown Bess muskets or single-shot long rifles would be their personal weapons - ammo supplied...

'Being necessary to the security of a free State,' not a grocery store or a school or a religious institution, but a threat to the free State of being overtaken by foreign or domestic enemies...

'The right of the people to keep and bear Arms' (not assault weapons or semi-automatics) shall not be infringed.'

Ironically, the Radical Party using the Second Amendment to instill the fear that citizens need protection from a tyrannical government takeover, would actually enable citizens to defend themselves against that Radical Party.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

