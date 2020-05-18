Letter: Second Amendment of the Constitution

A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.
That militia is required by the Constitution to supplement the regular military in an emergency. When the second amendment was written we had no militia to augment the small standing army necessary to defend our fledgling country. We relied on ordinary armed citizens. Today, that is unnecessary. We have a well-regulated militia, the National Guard. All other so-called militias have no function and are not regulated. The second amendment should not be used as justification for gun ownership. It is counterproductive to the security of our country.
Gun ownership should be governed by each state and not based on the paranoia and fear spread by the gun lobby which promotes more weapons, which is destabilizing and dangerous.
Michael H Mount
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
