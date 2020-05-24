Re: the May 18 letter "Second Amendment an anachronism."
After reading the letter to the editor by Michael H. Mount on the Second Amendment it just amazes me how people pick the wording apart to fit an idea while disregarding the rest and missing all of the punctuation that is involved. First of all a well regulated militia is our military as now constituted with Reserve and Guard forces to supplement. All others are just organizations that some people belong to. "The RIGHT of the people (that's us regular folk) to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed" is still necessary! Why you might ask? The Japanese said it best in WW2 that to attack us on our soil would be suicide because we all have guns. Also hunting keeps the animal population in check. It also keeps the government in check. Yes we have our problems but I do believe that if we gave them up only criminals would have guns. Not a good option in my book.
jerry Ferguson
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
