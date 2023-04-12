Re: the March 30 article "We should change the second amendment."
I totally disagree with this oped. We just need a better understanding of it. The second amendment says, “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state,…..”. We have multiple well regulated militias on the local, county, state and federal levels. Therefore there is no need to “keep and bear arms” to maintain a free state.
Regardless of the intention, the mental status or the target victim(s), the common denominator is the gun.
Leave the military hardware to our well regulated militia.
Art Di Salvo
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.