Letter: Second Amendment

The Second Amendment was written long ago and is out-of-date. When written, we were firing muskets with musket balls. It was not until 1850 that Daniel Wesson, co-founder of Smith and Wesson, created the first brass cartridge ready for hunting or battlefield.

The Second Amendment speaks to a standing militia; we were not a nation and did not have a standing army. We were not country at the time. Today we have a National Guard. Muskets and standing militias make the second amendment unnecessary. Time to remove it. It has lost its relevance.

Toni Kane

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

