Letter: Second Amendment

I am reading a book, Franklin Delano Roosevelt by Roger Daniels. It is about FDR’s life until 1939. It details the New Deal Legislation enacted. I came across the following; Limited Gun Control Legislation Affecting Machine Guns and Sawed off Shotguns was enacted in 1937. You would find this on page 188.

What this does is confirm to me that the 2nd Amendment can include restrictions on what is allowed to be purchased by citizens. If they could restrict Machine guns, why is that different from the current assault weapons that have been so freely purchased by thousands or millions? There has to be a way to eliminate these dangerous weapons whose only purpose can be to kill many people. I realize that even if this is done there will always be an effort to skirt around the restriction but at least a first step should be undertaken.

Jack Walters

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

