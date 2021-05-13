Letter: Second ashra of Ramadan

Muslims across the world are observing fasts during the holy month of Ramadan. Ramadan is not just about keeping fast from dawn till dusk but Muslims are enjoined to engage more in prayers and charity. Prophet Muhammad says that the first ten days of Ramadan bring God’s mercy, the middle ten days His forgiveness and the last ten days save one from the fire of Hell.
It is not possible for a person to turn towards God for forgiveness and not be forgiven. When God enables one to cover one’s faults and weaknesses then one needs to promptly replace them with good and pious deeds otherwise if the vessel of one’s heart remains empty Satan fills it up again. One form of good deeds is helping those in need. There are millions of Americans who don’t have enough food and as Muslims it is our duty to help them.
Sohail Qureshi
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.