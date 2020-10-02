Letter: “Second-guessing is not a strategy” (Letters to the Editor, Friday 9/18) response

The writer who likened COVID to a company going bankrupt offers a false analogy. A company going bankrupt might cause employees to lose jobs. COVID has caused nearly 200,000 deaths. But even were the analogy valid, the claim is still false. An ethical CEO of a company going bankrupt would apprise employees, to empower them to make informed decisions to protect themselves. Further, bankruptcy is not contagious. Roosevelt’s quote is out of context. FDR goes on to remind the nation that, “[t]his is preeminently the time to speak the truth, the whole truth, frankly and boldly;” to acknowledge the serious problems facing the country; and to recognize that “[o]nly a foolish optimist can deny the dark realities of the moment.” We can’t know what Biden would have done, but we can know what his plans are. Outlined on his site, they are based on science, public health data and transparency, not politics, conspiracy and lies.
Kathy Simolaris
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
