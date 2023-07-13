Why should my tax dollars pay-off student loan debt? I thought if this ‘plan’ is realized what is next? Ah, here is the next. The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) has a new give-away program. In order to put folks in homes they cannot afford because of a lack of down payment funds. The FHA is now allowing the buyers to purchase a home with zero down. This is the plan. The purchasers sign the mortgage, and the down payment is provided by a second mortgage. If 36 months of on time payments are made the down payment second mortgage will be forgiven. In other words, our tax dollars pay for the down payment. To quote Al Pacino “There’s something really wrong here.” Did congress legislate this expenditure of federal funds? Or is this just an FHA concoction? What is next? Perhaps the Department of Transportation will make car payments.