With bipartisan agreement, US foreign policy has been to assist Ukraine in its defense against Putin's continued military aggression. The congressionally mandated $400 million aid package promised to Ukraine was for this intended purpose. It's interesting that the president has not been able to clearly articulate how withholding military aid to an ally would have benefited the United States. Re-framing the president's actions by calling it "foreign policy” fails to alter the fact that the president was secretively attempting to undermine Congress’ constitutionally mandated appropriations powers for his own personal and political objectives. This is somewhat reminiscent of the president's endeavor to work around Congress by declaring a national emergency after Congress refused to finance his wall at the southern border.
Linda Stanley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.