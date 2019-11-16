GOP supporters seemed to be bothered by the private impeachment hearings. Let me point out certain things.
1) These hearings were/are private, not secret. There is a difference.
2) Appropriate GOP members were/are welcomed to attend and participate in these hearings.
3) If you are concerned about “secret” hearings, I assume you also oppose grand jury hearings in criminal matters, which are secret.
4) I also assume you were opposed to the Benghazi private (“secret”) hearings in which the GOP went after Hillary Clinton.
5) I wonder if you oppose public bodies (county supervisors, school boards, city councils, etc.) that go into executive session to discuss matters brought before these public bodies?
Is it that you are opposed to “secret” meetings when the subject of the hearings is a GOP office holder that you support, or does your objection apply to all "secret" hearings?
Craig Whaley
Northwest side
