So the Secret Service concludes their "investigation" of the cocaine found in the White House with no results. What are you kidding me? Sorry, nothing to see here, let's move on, and the compliant media rolls right along, it's no big deal.

They evacuated the building! What if it had been anthrax or ricin? Now we find out that this is the third time drugs have been found in this White House. White House response: silence. I can only conclude that one, the Secret Service has no clue how to do their job, and two, drug use is condoned in this administration. There's a cover-up and it stinks.