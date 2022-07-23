 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Secret Service on trial

David Garcia's July 18 letter accuses Secret Service agents of gross malfeasance: "It was not uncommon for armed citizens to attend Trump’s rallies." If Mr. Garcia has direct evidence of gunmen within shooting distance of the President, he should report it to the FBI.

Mr. Garcia's allegation brings to mind the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson regarding Secret Service knowledge of individuals carrying AR-15's to the Capitol. Why didn't the Secret Service notify the National Guard? Had National Guard troops been deployed to the Capitol in a timely fashion, death and mayhem might have been avoided.

It will be a sad day for America if the Secret Service is found to be in collusion with Trump to overthrow the government of the United States.

Robert Mann

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

