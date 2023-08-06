Mr. Aufmuth complains about Secret Service protection for the current president's. Perhaps the writer doesn't understand that is to protect the current occupant of the White House need not fear threats to their children or other loved ones. That scenario is a common strategy around the world to overturn or compromise leadership or civil order. Mr. Trump's children had Secret Service protection, as did Mr. Obama and other Presidents. It is a prudent practice. Did you you have the judgement that Mr. Trump's children should not be protected? Protection of the family of the sitting president is simply prudent practice.