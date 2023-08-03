In "Hunter!" the letter writer complained about the Secret Service protection afforded Hunter Biden during his recent court appearance. Some education is needed here and I'm happy to help. Under Federal law the president and immediate family receive such protection; after the president leaves office this no longer applies to adult offspring. However, after Donald Trump lost the election he decreed that his children receive a 6-month extension. To borrow the letter writer's words: What did this escort service cost us? (Answer: $1.7 million.) Did we have a president or a king?