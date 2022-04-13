 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Secretary of State Albright

Madeleine Albright who died March 23, 2022 was, as Secretary of State, a match for the best and brightest from everywhere. Sorry we won't have her wisdom and strength in these days of stormy diplomacy. I was a Foreign Desk editor at the New York Times when she took that post. Instantly she impressed everybody. To honor her, I quickly learned to spell Madeleine her way, and fixed it often in the incoming copy. (Three E's; and only one L in Albright).

Ford Burkhart

Midtown

