To date, nine individuals have been successfully convicted of sedition resulting from the January 6, 2021 insurrection. Including at least one individual who wasn’t even there. Yet, we’re frequently advised that it would be “very hard” to convict the “General” of this “Army”. It wasn’t hard to convict the lesser folk involved in the January 6th fiasco…but it would be just “too hard” to convict their “leader”. Can one of you tell me the actual reasoning here? Could it be because Trump might call people names and they might risk their jobs and/or lives in any attempt? Or could it be that a former President of the USA is just too "important" to be convicted…in spite of the fact that “No one is above the law!” I personally believe that all ten of those listed here should be convicted…and if that can’t be accomplished, then I believe that the first nine should be set free. Otherwise, our laws are an unfunny joke.