 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sedition in plain sight
View Comments

Letter: Sedition in plain sight

Sedition- conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state or monarch.

If either party looks the other way as attempts are made to overthrow our government...

if 6 Senators and 130 members of congress get a pass for voting to overturn our elections..

If the right to vote is taken away from its voters...

Either our country dies or the political party espousing sedition and the right to vote dies...

Our democracy demands accountability, censuring and removal.

Roger Engels

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News