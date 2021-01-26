Letter: Sedition in plain sight

Sedition- conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state or monarch.
If either party looks the other way as attempts are made to overthrow our government...
if 6 Senators and 130 members of congress get a pass for voting to overturn our elections..
If the right to vote is taken away from its voters...
Either our country dies or the political party espousing sedition and the right to vote dies...
Our democracy demands accountability, censuring and removal.
Roger Engels
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.