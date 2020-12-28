Letter: SEDITION

Every Representative of the U S House who signed on to that Texas attempt to thwart the Election for president should be banned from ever serving for any office in the USA again and be expelled for sedition immediately ..
So little faith to the oaths of office and attempt to enforce a coup is no less than treason and ought be treated as such. The Republican party needs to expell its own leaders who are fomenting secession and revo9lt ought be also treated as treasonous . Enough of this Republican insurrection for our country. Back to the rule of law and adherence to the constitution.
DONALD SHELTON
Northwest side
