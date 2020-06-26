Letter: See no COVID, hear no COVID
Letter: See no COVID, hear no COVID

Trump suggests that testing for COVID should slow down, apparently thinking the less we acknowledge the better. (At least the better for his reelection effort if not for the public). Using this out of sight, out of mind logic why not just stop all testing and deny that there is such a thing as COVID-19? Instead Trump could blame all the suffering and death on Joe Biden.

Scott Lukomski

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

