Letter: Seeking Employment During COVID

The story of a Montana software engineer searching for employment highlights a tectonic shift in professional employee/employer relationships that was developing for many years before COVID, and has since taken on additional complexities. As the chairman of a software services firm in Silicon Valley with several hard-to-fill software engineer openings, I offer a different perspective. For the last decade, we have allowed a select number of experienced employees with established customer relations to relocate outside of the expensive bay area. The requests have grown, but we discourage it because of the growing burden of human resources management in many different states, and because of the increased difficulty of travel from locations far from major airports. Some development work and software installations and training just can’t be done via teleconference. Some customers require on-site presence. Persons seeking professional work may need to relocate, even if just temporarily, to find jobs that meet their salary expectations, just as generations past have always done.
Mark Cochran
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!