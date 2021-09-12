 Skip to main content
Letter: Seeking Information
Letter: Seeking Information

Odd how the people who wouldn't ask their physician about the latest news are sometimes the same people who seek medical information from their favorite "news" outlet.

Sharron Roemer

East side

