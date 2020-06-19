Letter: Seems to be a double standard with blatant hypocrisy
Letter: Seems to be a double standard with blatant hypocrisy

There seems to be a DOUBLE STANDARD being applied by a lot of Republicans and the evangelicals/fundamentalists who support Trump. The idea is that Republicans can do no wrong, and Democrats can do no right. Remembering how “shocked” Republicans claimed to be over Bill Clinton’s behavior (after he was set up), why do they accept and support a man who has broken US law and at least half the Ten Commandments? This is BLATANT HYPOCRISY.

What would it take to convince trump’s base that he is a selfish, demented psychopath and pathological liar? he’s the worst president we’ve ever had. he knows how to make the “right noises” with “soft sweet reasonableness” (which is often toxic) so that his base thinks he’s on their side. he isn’t; he’s only on donald’s side.

Flora Frederick

Midtown

