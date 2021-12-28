Letter: Select House committees are legal.

Watch Republican politicians involved in the insurrection try to squirm their way out of testifying. What are they trying to hide, their guilt in an attempt to overthrow the government? Are they striving to raise Americans' opinion of Donald Trump? Are they stalling to concoct a story to boost their power and protect their egos, or jobs?
Indeed, they couldn't be doing this for Trump, a man who has belittled these very same peasants in his realm; people held in servitude to work off their obligations and debts. This idea leads me to think of and question payments possibly in the form of remuneration - votes, favors, protection, or even cash.
Why else are Steve Bannon, Scott Perry, Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows, Roger Stone, John Eastman, Mike Lindell, Jeffrey Clark, Paul Gosar, Andrew Biggs, Mo Brooks and others, refusing to defend the Constitution and democracy?
Perry states the committee was not "duly constituted under the rules of the US House of Representatives" and therefore "illegitimate." Republicans must read the Constitution.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.